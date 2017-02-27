CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Protest screening of 'The Salesman' in London draws thousands
Tehran-based director Asghar Farhadi's film won best foreign language film at the 2017 Oscars. Farhadi and his crew boycotted the Hollywood event to protest US President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.
Protest screening of 'The Salesman' in London draws thousands
Sunday's open-air protest screening in iconic Trafalgar Square was the film's premiere in the UK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Thousands of people gathered in central London on Sunday to watch the free open-air screening of The Salesman, an Iranian movie that went on to win the Oscar for best foreign language film later on the same day on the other side of the world in Los Angeles.

The film's Tehran-based director Asghar Farhadi and his crew boycotted the Oscars over US President Donald Trump's travel ban that affected visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.

Instead of attending the award ceremony, Farhadi sent a protest letter which was read by Iranian-American engineer and astronaut Anousheh Ansari, who went on stage to accept the Oscar on behalf of the director.

Taraneh Alidoosti, the lead actor in The Salesman, tweeted her RSVP for the Oscars in January.​

Recommended

At the screening, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed solidarity with Farhadi, who sent a video message from Tehran to the gathering, thanking the "dear people of London," who came out on a cold and wet day to protest the "the oppressive travel ban of immigrants."

"There are people here from Iran to Iraq, from Shoreditch and Streatham, from Lebanon and London - showing the world that London is open. Open to talent, open to creativity and open to people," Khan, the cosmopolitan city's first Muslim mayor, said.

"At a time when people want to have travel bans, we should talk about welcoming people. At a time when people want to build walls, we should build bridges," he added.

Sunday's screening at iconic Trafalgar Square was the film's first showing in the UK.

TRT World'sMyriam Francois was there and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza