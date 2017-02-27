Thousands of civilians are fleeing the battle in western Mosul, but many are being injured and killed by bombs as they try to escape.

US-backed Iraqi security forces are battling Daesh militants in an operation to retake the city of Mosul and liberate its people.

At least 600,000 civilians are still trapped in the city, while those who have managed to escape, end up at the Iraqi army's Tall Alraman base.

Iraq says the it expects a catastrophic humanitarian crisis as civilians leave everything behind to escape the fighting.