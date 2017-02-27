WORLD
2 MIN READ
Humanitarian crisis triggered as Iraq fight Daesh for Mosul
At least 600,000 civilians are still trapped in western Mosul, while those who have managed to escape, end up at the Iraqi army's Tall Alraman base.
Foreign volunteers and local Iraqi army medics tend to the injured at the Tall Alraman base in Mosul on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Thousands of civilians are fleeing the battle in western Mosul, but many are being injured and killed by bombs as they try to escape.

US-backed Iraqi security forces are battling Daesh militants in an operation to retake the city of Mosul and liberate its people.

At least 600,000 civilians are still trapped in the city, while those who have managed to escape, end up at the Iraqi army's Tall Alraman base.

Iraq says the it expects a catastrophic humanitarian crisis as civilians leave everything behind to escape the fighting.

From pregnant women and babies to small children with open wounds, medics from the Iraqi army and foreign volunteers have been overwhelmed with injured civilians.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Tall Alraman base in Mosul.

SOURCE:TRT World
