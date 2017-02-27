WORLD
3 MIN READ
Regime strikes kill 13 in Syria's Idlib province
The latest wave of violence comes as representatives from Syria's opposition and regime are meeting in Geneva for peace talks.
Regime strikes kill 13 in Syria's Idlib province
Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-controlled town of Ariha in Idlib province on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

At least 13 Syrian civilians have been killed by regime air strikes in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib, opposition activists said on Monday.

The latest violence comes as Syria's regime and opposition are trying to seek a solution to end the conflict via UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva which began last week.

Syrian regime strikes targeted a residential building in the northern Ariha town of Idlib on Monday despite a ceasefire brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the Kazakh capital of Astana and came into effect in December.

However, the violence has continued in the country and the warring sides have traded blame while appearing no closer to actual negotiations.

TRT World'sSarah Firth is in Geneva and has more on the talks.

Syrian opposition demands to meet with Russia

Recommended

The main opposition group at the talks wants to meet Russian envoys to discuss about Moscow's broken ceasefire promises.

"The Russians did not fulfil the ceasefire agreement despite the promises from the highest levels of the Russian delegation," Mohammed Alloush, a negotiator said.

A Russian diplomat who did not confirm the date, said that Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and Middle East director Sergei Vershinin are planning to hold a meeting with the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

On Saturday, suicide bombers stormed two Syrian security offices in the western Syrian city of Homs, killing dozens with gunfire and explosions.

After the attack, the UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura said in a statement that "spoilers were always expected, and should continue to be expected, to try to influence the proceedings of the talks. It is in the interest of all parties who are against terrorism and are committed to a political process in Syria not to allow these attempts to succeed."

De Mistura has so far talked to the two sides separately.

He will meet with the opposition later on Monday and set to meet with the representatives of the regime on Tuesday to shape the future of the talks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials