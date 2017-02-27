Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane "all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious", police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.