Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at West Bank checkpoint
Guards at the Qalandia checkpoint shoot and injure a Palestinian woman, who they mistakenly believed was carrying a weapon. The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.
An Israeli policeman inspects the handbag reportedly belonging to the Palestinian woman, near the Qalandia checkpoint, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane "all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious", police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.

Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, 252 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have died.

Many of the Palestinians killed carried out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, while others have been killed during protests, in clashes or Israeli air raids on Gaza.

Last week, a military court in Tel Aviv found Israeli Sergeant Elor Azaria guilty of shooting and killing a severely wounded Palestinian man last year and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

The rate of attacks has declined sharply in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
