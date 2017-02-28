WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNICEF report highlights suffering of migrant women and children
A report by UNICEF shows how women and children fleeing war and poverty end up being raped, beaten and starved in detention centres.
UNICEF report highlights suffering of migrant women and children
Many women said they had been raped and many children said they had been beaten. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

A study by the United Nations Children's Agency has revealed that thousands of women and children trying to escape war and poverty are being beaten, starved and raped.

The UNICEF report released on Tuesday focused on refugees making the dangerous journey from Africa as they try to reach Europe.

Many cross the Mediterranean Sea between Libya and Italy.

The report found that last September, around 250,000 migrants were living in Libya, most of them in disease-ridden detention centres, which UNICEF compared to forced labour camps and described as 'living hell holes'.

It also revealed that armed groups had taken control of many detention centres, and were working with other criminal gangs to profit from people smuggling.

Many women said they had been raped and many children said they had been beaten.

Recommended

According to the UN migration agency, a record 181,000 migrants crossed between Libya and Italy last year, including 25,800 unaccompanied children.

More than 4,500 people drowned.

TRT World spoke to UNICEF spokeswoman Sarah Crowe in Geneva.

Click here to read the full report

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu