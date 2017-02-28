At least one person was killed and 25 others were wounded in two explosions that occurred at a military facility in central Serbia on Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said.

Another three people are missing, according to a statement issued by Serbia's Defence Ministry.

The statement further said the blasts took place at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac city that repairs and stores mines and other ammunition.

It added that the lives of the injured victims, all army or government employees, were not in danger.

The depot, founded in 1853, is situated outside residential areas, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Belgrade.