At least one killed and 25 injured in Serbia military depot blasts
Three people missing after two blasts occurred at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac city, according to a statement by Serbia's Defence Ministry. It added that the lives of the injured victims, all army or government employees, were not in danger.
A screengrab from a Reuters video shows the exterior of the depot in Serbia's Kragujevac city, where two blasts occurred killing one person and injuring 25 others. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

At least one person was killed and 25 others were wounded in two explosions that occurred at a military facility in central Serbia on Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said.

Another three people are missing, according to a statement issued by Serbia's Defence Ministry.

The statement further said the blasts took place at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac city that repairs and stores mines and other ammunition.

It added that the lives of the injured victims, all army or government employees, were not in danger.

The depot, founded in 1853, is situated outside residential areas, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Belgrade.

Recommended

The blast occurred at around 1:20 pm local time after a fire broke out in a section for decommissioning ordnance, Tanjug news agency reported.

Local media said a roof caved in, possibly trapping some people inside. Firefighting teams were at the scene.

Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic said at the scene that there are fears of more explosions. "Drones and robots will have to be brought in to find the missing," he said.

Local hospital officials said most of the victims suffered severe burns.

The facility has been tasked with destroying the surplus of weapons left over from the Balkan wars in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
