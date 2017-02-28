A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced five militants to death for killing a Japanese farmer in a drive-by shooting in October 2015.

Kunio Hoshi, 65, was gunned down by Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants while on his way to visit a grass farm project in the northern district of Rangpur.

A judge in Rangpur found the five defendants guilty of murder and sentenced them to hang.

Judge Naresh Sarker said the five had murdered Hoshi as part of a "campaign to destabilise the country and smear its image."

The defence said it would appeal the convictions.