WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syrian chemical weapon attacks
Russia and China have vetoed a UN Security Council bid to sanction the Syrian regime over chemical attacks in Syria.
Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syrian chemical weapon attacks
A UN investigator takes samples around a chemical missile found in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a Western-backed UN Security Council resolution that would have imposed sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organisations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country.

The defeated Security Council resolution would also have banned all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.

In Tuesday's vote, the resolution got the minimum nine "yes" votes.

In addition to China and Russia, Bolivia voted "no."

Recommended

Three countries abstained — Egypt, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

The vetoed resolution followed a joint investigation by the United Nations and the international chemical weapons watchdog that determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas and Daesh were responsible for at least one involving mustard gas.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials