Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a Western-backed UN Security Council resolution that would have imposed sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organisations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country.

The defeated Security Council resolution would also have banned all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.

In Tuesday's vote, the resolution got the minimum nine "yes" votes.

In addition to China and Russia, Bolivia voted "no."