Israeli forces on Tuesday removed illegal settlers from the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Israeli youths surrounded nine settler homes which are due to be demolished.

The properties were built on private Palestinian land.

Israel's supreme court ordered they should be demolished by Sunday.

It had rejected last minute petitions to delay the demolition.

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom who's following the developments from Tel Aviv.

He says a number of police officials were injured during the evacuation.