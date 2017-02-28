WORLD
Israeli army removes illegal settlers from Palestinian land
There's anger in the West Bank as the Israeli army has begun the process of removing illegal settlers from Palestinian land.
Illegal settlers scuffle with Israeli security forces as demolition of illegal buildings gets underway in the West Bank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Israeli forces on Tuesday removed illegal settlers from the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Israeli youths surrounded nine settler homes which are due to be demolished.

The properties were built on private Palestinian land.

Israel's supreme court ordered they should be demolished by Sunday.

It had rejected last minute petitions to delay the demolition.

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom who's following the developments from Tel Aviv.

He says a number of police officials were injured during the evacuation.

Meanwhile, one person was killed during violent clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Gunmen in the Ain el-Hilweh camp opened fire on one another.

Four were wounded, among them a three-year-old boy.

The Lebanese army said its doing what it can to curb the unrest.

The camp is said to be divided between supporters of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and other groups.

SOURCE:TRT World
