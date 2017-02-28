Afghan officials said Taliban fighters in the southern Afghan province of Helmand attacked a police checkpoint early on Tuesday, killing 12 police officers and stealing weapons and ammunition.

A provincial official added that it could be an insider attack as one of the guards was still missing.

"An investigation is ongoing to find out if someone from inside has defected to the Taliban and paved the way for this crime," the official said.

"The Taliban attacked a guard with silenced guns and then entered the check post," Helmand deputy police chief Haji Gulai told reporters.