US President Donald Trump spoke to Breitbart Newsat the Oval Office on Monday, a day before he is expected to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Traditionally this speech is expected to set the tone for any administration moving forward, kind of like how the State of the Union address takes into account, well, the state of the country during the past year.

Trump said health care, taxes, the economy, military spending and the "mess he inherited" will be some of the issues he will raise before Congress. Here is a look at some of the things he insists he will fix.

America First…without Obamacare:

"We're going to be talking about Obamacare, and what we're going to do about the disaster known as Obamacare, because it's a complete and total disaster."

Trump and the Republicans have been seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act instituted by Barack Obama. But other than an obvious realisation that national health care is indeed a "complicated matter," the only thing Trump has revealed about his alternate plan is that it is "really really very good."

Not many people know much about Trumpcare – including Republican congress members – other than what can be gleaned from his short comments to the press. One website attempts to decode it based on media snippets but disavows itself from an official association.

For instance, Trump has said he wants everyone to have insurance but has not said how that would be possible. By mid-February, the administration started adjusting Obamacare without any replacement plan in place.

If Obamacare is repealed without a replacement plan, about 40 million people would be without insurance once the ACA is fully walked back; at least 18 million in the first year.

Donald and taxes:

"We're going to be talking about taxes. We're going to be talking about the economy generally."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday Trump in his speech would preview some elements of his plans to cut taxes for the middle class, simplify the tax system and make American companies more globally competitive.

But all this talk does not translate to easy success. Those who make the most money will benefit the most from the cuts. Middle-class families with children and single parents are expected to see their "tax bill go up."

As for the punishing import tax which Trump is considering for businesses, otherwise known as the border adjustment tax, not everyone is rejoicing.

Retailers are worried about the 20 percent levy on imports which will drive up the prices of consumer goods they bring in. This will impact the price of clothes Americans buy, the guacamole they eat as they watch five hours of TV daily on TV sets that will also become more expensive to purchase.

Businesses – pharmaceuticals and aircraft – which export products are happy as they will not be taxed. But even advocates of the plan point out it will drive up the dollar which will, in turn, hurt exports by making US goods less competitive in the global market.

And his audience would do well to remember, his tax plan went through several facelifts during his campaign and is still liable to change before it is formally presented to Congress for consideration.

Increased military spending: