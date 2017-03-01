More than 160 people, most of them opposition fighters, have been killed in nine days of clashes between rebel forces and Daesh-linked militants in the Syrian province of Daraa, reports and a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The fighting started after Daesh-linked Jaish Khalid ibn al-Walid members captured several villages from rebel-controlled areas in the southern province forcing hundreds of civilians to flee their homes for refuge in neighbouring towns.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) listed the casualties so far as 11 civilians, 104 opposition rebels and 48 Jaish Khalid members.

SOHR also reported that regime forces have bombed rebel-held neighbourhoods east of Damascus. Rebel footage showed regime forces launching surface-to-surface missiles that targetted Barzah and Qaboun neighbourhoods.

White Helmets suffer 164th casualty

On Tuesday, the Syrian search and rescue group known as the 'White Helmets' said regime artillery fire in the city of Homs killed volunteer Mohammad Dabdoub, who was serving in al-Waer neighbourhood, the opposition's last foothold in Homs.