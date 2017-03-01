WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Taliban attacks hit Afghan capital
Government officials say at least 20 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the attacks on Kabul.
Two Taliban attacks hit Afghan capital
Smoke from a blast as Taliban and Afghan forces exchange fire in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

Afghan Taliban attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least 20 people and wounding 87 others, officials said.

One target was a police headquarters in the west of the city, not far from a military training school. Fighting there lasted for several hours with gunmen barricaded inside the building.

​A separate attack appeared to have targeted an office of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security (NDS), on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary has more from Kabul.

Recommended

Taliban gearing up for spring offensive

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, are seeking to expel foreign troops and defeat the US-backed government following their ouster in 2001.

The attacks come shortly ahead of the period when the Taliban usually announce a spring offensive, and underline warnings from Afghan officials that they face a difficult year.

Government forces have struggled to control the insurgency since a NATO-led force ended its combat mission in 2014.

According to US estimates, Afghan government forces now control less than 60 percent of the country although they hold all main provincial centres.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu