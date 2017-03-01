Afghan Taliban attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least 20 people and wounding 87 others, officials said.

One target was a police headquarters in the west of the city, not far from a military training school. Fighting there lasted for several hours with gunmen barricaded inside the building.

​A separate attack appeared to have targeted an office of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security (NDS), on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary has more from Kabul.