"When you see someone gasping for breath, the one thing you want to do is reach out and help," said Father Lawrence Hummer, a Catholic priest.

What Hummer witnessed was not a stranger choking, but the state of Ohio killing Dennis McGuire.

On January 14, 2014, Hummer attended the execution of McGuire, an Ohio death row inmate who received a combination of drugs including midazolam, a drug that has been linked to a string of botched executions in prisons across the United States. Experts believe the drug fails to render a prisoner unconscious before the injection of other deadly chemicals that paralyse them and stop their hearts.

Although Hummer was just a few feet away in the observation room, he couldn't help McGuire.

"I wanted out of there in the worst way possible. It made my skin crawl," Hummer told TRT World.

Hummer had been McGuire's priest at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Chillicothe, and had heard McGuire confess to, and ask for, forgiveness for the 1989 murder of a pregnant woman that put him on death row. Hummer was there with McGuire's family.

"Once you've been through a trauma like that, the one thing you want to do is try to forget it," Hummer said, remembering watching McGuire struggle for breath for half an hour. "It is being trapped in a small room, in this case with his daughter, son and daughter-in-law, whom I was there with by his request to offer them comfort and consolation. But there was nobody there for me."

An uncertain future

The US is at a crossroads when it comes to capital punishment. The American public's support for the practise is falling, as a nationwide shortage of lethal injection drugs has led states to experiment with chemicals that slowly torture prisoners to death.

Although no prisoner has lived to describe what the process feels like, Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor, after hearing testimony on the issue, said that midazolam's inability to anaesthetise the condemned "may well be the chemical equiva­lent of being burned at the stake."

Shortages of execution drugs over the last ten years have encouraged some states to carry out executions with experimental methods, often fighting in court to keep the sources and combinations of these drugs secret. The shortages came about after European pharmaceutical companies started to refuse to sell them on moral grounds to states for the purpose of capital punishment. Some states have turned to local pharmaceutical companies, regulated at the state level, for the deadly chemicals.

The use of of the sedative midazolam has been the subject of legal challenges across the US by death row prisoners, who say it violates the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution, which bans "cruel and unusual" punishment. Nevertheless, executions have gone ahead using the drug.

In response, lawmakers in the state of Mississippi have introduced legislation that would legalise the use of midazolam and expand other options for executioners, including the electric chair, and nitrogen asphyxiation, which has never been tried before. Another proposal to include the firing squad was struck down by a committee, but is available in Utah and Oklahoma.

In neighbouring Alabama, one death row inmate, Tommy Arthur, turned to the Supreme Court to argue that the firing squad would be more humane than death by lethal injection using midazolam. Last week, the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal, meaning his execution can go forward.

The court also declined to hear appeals from all eight remaining inmates on Arkansas' death row. Their executions will go forward in April, using midazolam.

Following another 2015 Supreme Court decision, in the case of Glossip v. Gross, the highest US court ruled that prisoners would need to petition states with suggestions for less painful means of execution — making it the prisoners' responsibility to provide their own lethal drugs.

"Essentially, they are being coerced into proposing an alternative because if they don't propose an alternative, they will be executed using the method that they consider to be torturous," said Robert Dunham, head of the Death Penalty Information Center, a Washington DC-based legal advocacy group that takes a critical stance on the way the practise is implemented.

By limiting the options death row inmates have, Dunham said that governments carrying out the death penalty could "guarantee" prisoners would feel pain.

"That doesn't make any sense," Dunham said. "Legislatures have to decide what they're going to do. Are they going to tolerate botched lethal injection executions? Are they going to go through anonymous pharmacies or illegally smuggle drugs into the US?"

In one case, on April 29, 2014, Dunham said, Oklahoma used a chemical called potassium acetate to end the life of one prisoner. His last words were: "My body is on fire".

In that case, Oklahoma also used midazolam in an apparently failed attempt to sedate that prisoner, Charles Warner.

But an Oklahoma prosecutor, Rex Duncan, dismissed Warner's description of his own death, the Associated Press reported.

The killing drug in Warner's case is also used to strip ice off airplanes.

"I think what you witnessed is predictable, especially if it could be helpful to the guys behind him," Duncan reportedly told journalists present, referring to other death row inmates awaiting execution.

Fears of the condemned

Hearing of the suffering of other inmates as the death days draw closer, the condemned prisoners fear of a slow, torturous death grows. What worries them the most is that because of the paralysing agent, the second drug injected as part of the three drug combination, they won't be able to tell anyone that they are suffering.

"It's not only them, but also their family and friends who love them, who are very concerned and in terror about the notion that they will be unable to communicate that they are feeling serious pain that they are being tortured to death," said James Craig, an attorney with the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center, based in New Orleans. He is representing two death row inmates in Mississippi who are seeking another drug to be used in their execution: pentobarbital.

Craig said pentobarbital presents a potentially more humane form of lethal injection. It's also a drug that veterinarians employ to euthanise animals. A heavy single dose of the drug kills the prisoner, without using a three drug combination that has failed repeatedly to quickly end human life. Why states are reluctant to switch to pentobarbital is unclear, Craig said, but he can make an educated guess.

"They intend to inflict pain," Craig said. "They are committed to their indifference to the substantial risk of torture in the manner in which they are taking executions."

Georgia, Texas and Missouri carried out 17 of the 20 executions that took place in the United States in 2016. For these executions pentobarbital was used. But they have refused to release where they got the drug or how they used it. Craig has filed motions to seek more information about where the states got the drugs.

The confusion over how and where to get lethal injection drugs has led to unprecedented moves by other states. In Arizona, a new bill proposes to have inmates provide their own lethal injection drugs.

"I find that really the worst," said Deborah Denno, a law professor at Fordham University in New York City who has been studying the death penalty for more than two decades.

"I don't know what they're going to do with that. I don't know how that comes close to something that we've ever done before. That's basically having an inmate conduct their own execution," Denno explained.

"Executions are supposed to be conducted by the government. The idea that an inmate would bring their own drugs is abdicating the state's considerable responsibility."

Capital punishment favourability declines