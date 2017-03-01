What started as a joke by four friends pretending to launch a campaign for former US president Barack Obama in France has become serious when posters of the former leader popped up around Paris.

The Obama17 posters write "Oui on peut", a French translation of Obama's 2008 campaign slogan "Yes We Can," while the online petition has been signed by more than 40,000 people.

The organisers, said they launched the website because they were disenchanted with the candidates running in France's election.