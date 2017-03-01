South Korea has called for "collective measures" to punish North Korea for allegedly using chemical weapons to kill the estranged half-brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13 after two women smeared his face with VX nerve agent, according to Malaysian police. The UN considers VX to be a weapon of mass destruction.

"Many international media pointed out that North Korea's use of chemical weapons for the targeted killing in a third country sent a very clear message to the world," South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told a Geneva forum on Tuesday.

Namely this impulsive, unpredictable, trigger-happy and brutal regime is ready and willing to strike anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Yun said the use of chemical weapons was a "wake-up call," and called for the possible suspension of the DPRK's seat at the United Nations.

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons states parties can "in cases of particular gravity" bring an issue to the attention of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The UN Security Council can recommend to the 193-member General Assembly that a state be suspended or expelled. Such a move would need to be approved by two-thirds majority of the General Assembly.

North Korea said on Tuesday it "categorically rejects" what it called "fictitious and preposterous assumptions."

TRT World spoke to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee, who is following developments.

China calls for restraint