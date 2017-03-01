WORLD
1 MIN READ
Residents of eastern Mosul slowly rebuild their lives
As the battle rages on between Iraqi forces and Daesh in Mosul, the future remains uncertain for many residents there.
Residents of eastern Mosul slowly rebuild their lives
Civilians in the east are slowly rebuilding their lives as the battle with Daesh is continuing in the western part of Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

As the battle for Mosul rages in the west, people in the eastern part of the Iraqi city are slowly rebuilding their lives since Daesh was pushed out.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on February 19 to retake western Mosul from Daesh.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi army took control of the last major road from the group.

Iraqi Federal Police are doing their part in the battle by sending a spy drone across the Tigris River to spot Daesh positions and call in air strikes in the west.

Recommended

But as the battle rages on, the future still remains uncertain for many of these residents.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston is there, and reports that the war is still too uncomfortably close.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu