As the battle for Mosul rages in the west, people in the eastern part of the Iraqi city are slowly rebuilding their lives since Daesh was pushed out.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on February 19 to retake western Mosul from Daesh.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi army took control of the last major road from the group.

Iraqi Federal Police are doing their part in the battle by sending a spy drone across the Tigris River to spot Daesh positions and call in air strikes in the west.