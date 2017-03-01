President Donald Trump hailed the emergence of a "new national pride" in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, pushing for tough immigration enforcement as the key to delivering jobs and security at home.

During his speech he:

decried threats to Jewish centres

lauded "new national pride" sweeping America

vowed to "soon" begin construction of a "great great wall" on US-Mexico border

said his administration has taken steps to protect US from "radical Islamic terrorism"

promised new system of immigration based on merit

called on Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare

​promised to boost economy through tax reforms

recommitted to US allies but says they must pay "fair share"

pledged $1 trillion to rebuild infrastructure

After arriving to cheers from members of the Republican-led House of Representatives and Senate, Trump declared "a new chapter of American greatness."

"A new national pride is sweeping across our nation. And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp," he said, promising to save billions of dollars by enforcing immigration law.

President Trump opened his speech by asserting his commitment to civil rights and condemning the recent wave of threats targeting Jewish centres across the United States.

"Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our nation's path toward civil rights and the work that still remains," Trump began by saying.

"Recent threats targeting Jewish community centres and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," he said.

The US president also reaffirmed an "unbreakable" alliance with Israel.

Trump also said, "We strongly support NATO, but our partners must meet their financial obligations." Trump also warned, "My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America."

He also said that he wants to promote clean air and clean water.

To fulfil his campaign promise to defeat Daesh, Trump said, "We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet,"