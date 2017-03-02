WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh releases video threatening China
Footage purportedly shows ethnic Uighurs training in Iraq and vowing to plant their flag in China.
Daesh releases video threatening China
The video purportedly shows Daesh training ethnic Uighurs in Iraq. / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

A Daesh video released this week threatens to unleash bloody chaos in China.

In the 30-minute video, the Iraqi arm of Daesh vows to plant its flag in China and says that blood will "flow in rivers."

China has a rocky history with the Uighur population in its western Xinjiang region, which borders India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The government accuses militants amongst them of fanning a separatist movement and committing acts of terror. Uighurs accuse the Chinese government of systematic repression.

The video claims to show ethnic Uighurs training under Daesh in Iraq. The footage also contains some images from inside sparsely populated Xinjiang, which is China's largest administrative region.

"We will certainly plant our flag over America, China, Russia, and all the infidels of the world," the narration says.

The video was released by US-based SITE Intelligence Group, a private counter-terrorism organisation which monitors militant groups online.

China's concerns

Recommended

Beijing has been worried that Uighurs have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight for Daesh.

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it wanted to work with the international community to fight Uighur militants, following release of the video.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of the video and had not seen it.

"But one point is very clear. We oppose any form of terrorism and proactively participate in international cooperation to crack down on terrorism," Geng said. "We have long said that East Turkestan forces are a serious threat to China's security and we are willing to work with the international community to jointly crack down on East Turkestan separatist and terrorist forces," he said.

Beijing says foreign militants have stirred up tensions in Xinjiang, where it says it faces a campaign by separatists who want to establish an independent state called East Turkestan.

In 2015, Daesh claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese hostage, underscoring Beijing's concerns over the terrorist organisation.

However, many rights groups and Uighurs in exile doubt the existence of a coherent militant group in Xinjiang. They say oppressive policy over Uighurs is more to blame for the unrest.

China denies any repression in Xinjiang.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity