A Daesh video released this week threatens to unleash bloody chaos in China.

In the 30-minute video, the Iraqi arm of Daesh vows to plant its flag in China and says that blood will "flow in rivers."

China has a rocky history with the Uighur population in its western Xinjiang region, which borders India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The government accuses militants amongst them of fanning a separatist movement and committing acts of terror. Uighurs accuse the Chinese government of systematic repression.

The video claims to show ethnic Uighurs training under Daesh in Iraq. The footage also contains some images from inside sparsely populated Xinjiang, which is China's largest administrative region.

"We will certainly plant our flag over America, China, Russia, and all the infidels of the world," the narration says.

The video was released by US-based SITE Intelligence Group, a private counter-terrorism organisation which monitors militant groups online.

China's concerns