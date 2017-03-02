POLITICS
Women's summit hopes to bridge gap left by US global gag rule
The summit aims to support family planning charities that provide abortion services, information, counselling and referrals.
Women hold a banner reading &quot;My body my rights my choice&quot; to protest a proposed bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 3, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

An international conference to raise money for charities providing access to family planning education and safe abortions was held Brussels on Thursday in response to US President Donald Trump reintroducing the global gag rule.

The rule, which was enacted by Ronald Reagan in 1984, prohibits foreign charities from using US federal funding to provide abortion services, information, counselling or referrals.

Development aid ministers from Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, as well as representatives from over 50 countries attended the 'She Decides' summit.

They hope to bridge the gap left by Trump's reinstated global gag rule.

Trump's order blocks US funds to any organisation involved in family planning advice and distribution of resources overseas.

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek reports from Brussels, Belgium.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
