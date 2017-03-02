The Syrian regime delegation at Geneva peace talks has agreed to discuss the issue of political transition, UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura told the opposition on Wednesday, according to the head of the rebel delegation.

"We hear from de Mistura a positive thing. Due to the Russian pressure, there is acceptance to tackle the issue of... political transition," Nasr al-Hariri, head of the Syrian opposition delegation, said after meeting the UN envoy.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov also met the opposition delegation Wednesday afternoon in Geneva.

Gatilov said beforehand that he would listen to the opposition's view of the current situation.

Russian support has been a key asset of regime leader Bashar al Assad​ during the six-year war. According to his opponents, political transition must involve Assad handing over power.

Wednesday's developments were the first signs of real movements in the UN-sponsored talks that got underway last week.

Russia on Tuesday called for the opposing sides in the Syrian peace talks to negotiate directly.

"Direct talks, that is what we [have been] calling for from the very beginning. Unfortunately, this has not happened until now," Gatilov said.

Gatilov also said Moscow is open to discussions with the US over Syria.

"We are open in all contexts with the American administration and we always were constructive in finding possible ground for our common cooperation, first of all, in the fight against terrorism in Syria," he said.

Russia denies it bombed US-backed SDF positions

In Syria, Russian and regime aircraft bombed positions held by the US-backed Syrian Arab Coalition near the town of al-Bab, inflicting casualties, the top US commander in Iraq said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, we had some Russian aircraft and (Syrian) regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS [Daesh], yet they were actually – on the ground – were some of our Syrian Arab coalition forces," Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said.

The Syrian Arab Coalition is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are dominated by the Kurdish YPG.