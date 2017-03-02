BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tech Week: Can you "Handle" it?
In our "What The Heck" issue, a really bad robot, an Amazonian mistake, and selfies with loved ones – who happen to be dead.
Tech Week: Can you "Handle" it?
Up we go! / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

‘Handle' is the epitome of a scary robot

Boston Dynamics, the robotics design company, was silent for some time after Google announced last March its intentions to sell the unit. The company remains unsold; however, it just released a video of its brand-new right-out-of-sci-fi robot called Handle. Be very afraid. Marc Raibert, founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics, says Handle "could be a nightmare-inducing robot." The metallic man manoeuvres on two wheels incredibly swiftly and gracefully (for a robot), and with amazing balance – no awkward moves here. It can also jump over obstacles and keep moving forward, something most of us, except for maybe hurdlers, have a hard time doing. We could tell you more, but we think this video is worth a tonne of words.

BONUS: Want to compare Handle with a few of its predecessors? Check out these falling robots.

How many Amazon engineers does it take to bring down the internet?

Recommended

We're not really sure, but Amazon says one.

We do know that we've all made that one little mistake that ends up creating a disaster – not to mention some major embarrassment. Well, one Amazon (fortunately anonymous) employee had that moment on Tuesday and it was a real doozy: they brought down a lot of serious websites and their services along with them. Since Amazon is the market leader for cloud computing, this outage, which lasted at least 4 hours - yep, four - brought the web to its knees. Websites like Slack, Quora, Business Insider, Giphy, IFTTT and Trello were among those affected. How did it happen? Here's what Amazon has to say:

"At 9:37AM PST, an authorized S3 team member using an established playbook executed a command which was intended to remove a small number of servers for one of the S3 subsystems that is used by the S3 billing process. Unfortunately, one of the inputs to the command was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed than intended.

Whoopsie.

Another unusual invention from the Far East: Selfies with dead people

No worries, it's not what you think. A South Korean company has made an app for people who can't leave the past behind. The app lets users create 3D avatars of dead people and take selfies with them, turning the users into the kid in "The Sixth Sense." Called "With Me," the app combines 3D technology and artificial intelligence to recreate the image and personality of those who have passed away. South Korean company Elrois Inc debuted With Me at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week. Using 3D photo-realistic technology, the software allows users to create and converse with avatars and even give them kisses.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme