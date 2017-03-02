WORLD
US attorney general recuses himself from Russia probe
Democrats are calling for Sessions to resign over charges he lied to Congress about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before the presidential election. Trump called Sessions an "honest man" and said Democrats were on a "witch hunt."
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a press conference at the US Justice Department on March 2, 2017, in Washington DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Embattled US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that he would recuse himself from any investigations into President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Sessions recused himself after revelations that Trump's attorney general met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the US – a direct contradiction of his Senate confirmation testimony.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson in Washington DC explains the story to date.

A mistake or a lie?

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Sessions perjured himself.

Trump responded that Sessions could have been "more accurate" in what he said about his contacts with Russian officials, including ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He said Democrats were blowing up the controversy for political reasons.

TRT World's Harry Horton is in Washington DC with a wrap of the day's developments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
