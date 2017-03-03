BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Nintendo's Switch console goes on sale
The console is a hybrid system which enables users to play at home and also on the go.
Nintendo's new video game console Switch is displayed at a presentation in Tokyo on Friday, March 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Nintendo's newest gaming system Switch went on sale on Friday, retailing for less than $300 in the US and about $260 in Japan.

The console enables users to play at home and on the go.

It was designed as a hybrid system – part traditional gaming and part hand-held device – merging the portable and home experiences into one console.

"So it's the first time where Nintendo basically combines portable games and home console games into one device, into one platform. Nintendo has never done that before in the last 30 years," Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games told TRT World.

Nintendo will try to score a win in two different markets, but analysts warn that the high cost of $10 per game may put some players off, as many of Switch's online competitors are free.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis spoke to analysts about whether the hybrid console can boost Nintendo's profits.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
