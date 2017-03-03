Turkey's foreign minister will meet with his German counterpart next week to discuss tensions between the two countries.

The move comes after the cancellation of a Turkish community rally in Germany which Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was supposed to address.

After the cancellation by German authorities, Turkey summoned Germany's ambassador in Ankara wanting to know why authorities had cancelled the event.

The meeting was part of Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency.

Turkey says the decision violates basic rights.