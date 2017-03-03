March 3, 2017
French police have raided the home of republican presidential candidate Francois Fillon.
The raid in Paris is part of an investigation into whether Fillon paid his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money for works as his parliamentary aide – work she allegedly did not do.
Investigators plan to question Fillon later this month. Fillon denies the claims and has vowed for fight on, claiming he's the victim of a political assassination.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies