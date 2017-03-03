WORLD
1 MIN READ
French police raid home of republican presidential candidate Fillon
The raid in Paris is part of an investigation into whether Fillon paid his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money for works as his parliamentary aide – work she allegedly did not do.
French police raid home of republican presidential candidate Fillon
French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon speaks during a campaign rally on March 2, 2017 in Nîmes, southern France. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

French police have raided the home of republican presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

The raid in Paris is part of an investigation into whether Fillon paid his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money for works as his parliamentary aide – work she allegedly did not do.

Recommended

Investigators plan to question Fillon later this month. Fillon denies the claims and has vowed for fight on, claiming he's the victim of a political assassination.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity