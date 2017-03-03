While the US administration has halted the Syrian refugee programme and some European countries are looking into ways of curbing the flow of refugees, Canada is letting more in.

Canada has already welcomed more than 40,000 Syrian refugees since 2015. Tens of thousands more are expected to arrive in the country this year.

But the government is swamped with applications. It has imposed a cap of 1,000 new applicants for private refugee sponsorship.

Under that program, community groups or a group of five Canadians can sponsor refugees from Iraq and Syria.