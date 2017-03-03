WORLD
Syrian regime forces recapture ancient city of Palmyra
The Bashar al Assad regime announced that troops had entered the area, just days after taking the surrounding mountains. The regime had recaptured the city from Daesh in March 2016 only to lose it again in December.
A general view shows a palace complex, which has been recaptured from Islamic State militants, on the edge of Palmyra in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 2, 2017, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Syrian regime forces have recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra from Daesh for the second time. Palmyra is famed for its ancient Roman monuments and grand stone theater. Much of it has been extensively damaged during the past few years.

Troops entered the area just days after taking the surrounding mountains, according to the Bashar al Assad​-led regime. Ancient Palmyra is a UNESCO World heritage site that fell under Daesh control in 2015.

This was the regime's second campaign to retake it. They recaptured the city from Daesh in March 2016 only to lose it again in December.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
