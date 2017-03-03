Floods in Zimbabwe have killed at least 246 people since December, state media reported on Friday, as the government launched an appeal for foreign aid.

The Herald newspaper said at least 128 people had been injured, 2,000 left homeless, 74 schools damaged, and 70 dams had burst their banks triggering severe flooding across the country that followed a prolonged drought.

"There is an inadequate supply of tents, foodstuffs and drugs for the affected people," Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the paper.

"There is a need for blankets and clothing for the affected families and they are at risk of contracting pneumonia and acute respiratory infections."

He appealed for emergency funding from international donors, private companies and the public.