East Libyan forces carried out air strikes around major oil ports on Saturday as they sought to regain control of the area from a rival faction, a military spokesman said.

Libyan militia of Benghazi Defence Brigades have seized control of the country's biggest oil terminals, according to the reports.

The Brigades occupied the terminals at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf after the forces of eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar retreated.

The facilities are two of the largest in Libya with a combined capacity of 600,000 barrels a day.

"The attackers were armed with modern tanks," LNA spokesperson Colonel Ahmadal-Mismari said. "We lost two men. But the battle is ongoing."

The Brigades militia are allied with eastern tribes opposed to Haftar and members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard which controlled the oil ports before Haftar's takeover.

Government denies involvement