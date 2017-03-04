WORLD
Bosnia is looking for justice over killings
Bosnia has filed a request for the UN's top court to revisit its finding that Serbia was not guilty of genocide during the Bosnian civil war, in which more than 100,000 people were killed.
An aerial view of the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 20, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Bosnia recently called on the UN's top court to review its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during the 1990s civil war.

Survivors of one of the worst massacres in Europe hope new evidence will finally convict the Serbian government of its alleged war crimes.

The 2007 judgement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for killings, rapes and "ethnic cleansing" in Bosnia during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, though it said Serbia had failed to prevent genocide.

The ICJ ruling concluded that genocide had occurred only at Srebrenica, where about 8,000 Muslims were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces, and not in other parts of Bosnia.

Many officials in Bosnia argued against the move to reopen the case, saying it could spark a new political crisis in the ethnically divided Balkan country.

Recommended

Bakir Izetbegovic, the Muslim Bosnian member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, said Bosnia has "new arguments."

The goal is to prove that genocide was so widespread that it could not be limited to Srebrenica, Izetbegocic said.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie visited the killing fields of Prijedor and spoke to witnesses to massacre there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
