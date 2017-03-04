WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Civilians from Karkamis and Kilis say rockets fired by the group killed people and damaged infrastructure. They now breathe easier as peace and nominal commerce return to the two towns.
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Residents examine the damage after a rocket hit a house in Kilis on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Before the success of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, civilians living near the country's border with Syria were killed in missile attacks launched from Daesh-controlled areas. Their businesses were affected, and they lost their means to earn a living.

But with Daesh defeated and a new border wall to protect the markets and households, people feel safer in the towns of Karkamis and Kilis tucked away along Turkey's southern border.

Turkey's military campaign in Syria known as Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August last year, has allowed the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army to push Daesh out of areas close to Turkey's border with Syria.

Recommended

The focus of the townspeople in both cities is to now overhaul their economy.

TRT World'sAbubakrAlShamahi speaks to locals of Karkamis and Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions