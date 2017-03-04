Before the success of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, civilians living near the country's border with Syria were killed in missile attacks launched from Daesh-controlled areas. Their businesses were affected, and they lost their means to earn a living.

But with Daesh defeated and a new border wall to protect the markets and households, people feel safer in the towns of Karkamis and Kilis tucked away along Turkey's southern border.

Turkey's military campaign in Syria known as Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August last year, has allowed the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army to push Daesh out of areas close to Turkey's border with Syria.