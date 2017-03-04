Russian and Syrian regime forces are moving "humanitarian" convoys carrying military equipment into Manbij in northern Syria, the US Department of Defense said on Friday.

"We have noticed and observed and are aware of the fact that these humanitarian convoys sponsored by the regime [of President Bashar al-Assad] and Russia have been moving into Manbij, and that they have some armoured equipment with them," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

He said the military equipment included "up-armoured vehicles." Another defence official said the material appeared to be for "force protection."

Geopolitical intrigue

Manbij has become the centre of geopolitical intrigue extending beyond the fight against Daesh, as multiple international powers with competing goals hone in on the area.

The United States is backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which pushed Daesh from Manbij last year. The SDF is dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Turkey is also carrying out an operation in northern Syria with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) against Daesh. In addition, Turkey has been fighting outfits affiliated with the PKK.

On Thursday, Turkey threatened YPG to leave the city of Manbij, and has repeatedly told the US that it will not work with the YPG.