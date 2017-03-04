WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump accuses Obama of 'tapping' his phone
The US president said his Democratic predecessor wiretapped Trump Towers during presidential elections. Trump rattled off the accusations on Twitter without sharing evidence or sources.
Trump accuses Obama of 'tapping' his phone
Former US president Barack Obama greets Donald Trump at his inauguration as president. January 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of "wiretapping" his phone just before last year's presidential elections.

Trump made the claim on Twitter, failing to mention whether the information was part of a briefing or in the public domain.

However, one tweet was not enough. Trump followed with a volley of messages, 140 characters long or less.

The matter escalated quickly as Trump called Obama a "bad or sick man":

Recommended

Trump also took the opportunity to publicly defend US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions is under fire from the public, Republicans and Democrats for being in contact with the Russian ambassador to the US twice during Trump's election campaign.

A report carried by the Washington Post revealed Sessions had met Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak twice. However, at his confirmation hearing last month, he denied any contact with Russian officials during the election campaign, the report added.

Trump in another tweet said Sessions' first meeting with the Russian Ambassador was arranged by the Obama Administration. He went on to say this:

Trump's administration has come under pressure from FBI and congressional investigations into links between some of his aides and campaign staff, and Russian officials before he was elected president. Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with Kislyak before Trump took office.

Trump has often used his Twitter account to attack rivals and for years led a campaign alleging that Obama was not born in the US. He later retracted the allegation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions