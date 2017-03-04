UN peace talks, aimed at ending the Syrian war have ended without reaching a solution for the conflict.

The talks, that included a delegation representing the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and three opposition groups, were the first to be held in more than a year.

But the UN says the latest talks ended on a more positive note than the previous meetings with the Syrian regime and opposition having agreed upon a "clear agenda" to seek to end the country's six-year-old war.

Veteran envoy Staffan de Mistura said he hopes to invite both sides back to Geneva later this month for a new round of talks, which will include the issue of counter-terrorism at the request of Damascus.

"The train is ready, it is in the station, it is warming up the engine. Everything is ready, it just needs an accelerator," he said at the end of nine days of talks in the Swiss city.