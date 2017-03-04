Twelve people, including women and children, are being treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents inside eastern Mosul, where US-backed Iraqi forces are fighting to liberate the city of Daesh, the UN said on Saturday.

The Iraqi forces launched the offensive to retake the Daesh-held western districts of Mosul on February 19. The eastern half of the city was recaptured in January after 100 days of fighting.

At least 12 patients were received for treatment since March 1, which they are undergoing in the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region Erbil.

The World Health Organization said it has activated "an emergency response plan" with partners and local health authorities to safely treat people who may be exposed to a highly toxic chemical.

t said four of the patients were showing "severe signs associated with exposure to a blister agent".

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday five children and two women were receiving treatment for exposure to chemical agents. It did not say which side used the chemical agents that caused blisters, redness in the eyes, irritation, vomiting and coughing.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Lise Grande, called for an investigation.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic brings more.

People escaping the fight endure wet weather

People who fled the ongoing fight in western Mosul endured wet conditions Saturday morning as they waited for buses or trucks near a checkpoint south of the city.