US-backed Iraqi forces on Sunday launched a new push toward the Daesh-held old city centre of western Mosul, an Iraqi military spokesman said.

The Iraqi army is fighting its way toward the old centre of the city, advancing from the south and the southwest, Brigadier-General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the joint operations command, told state-run television.

The Iraqi forces backed by US-led coalition had recaptured the eastern side of the Daesh bastion in January after 100 days of fighting. They launched the attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on February 19.

Their advance in western Mosul paused over the past 48 hours because of bad weather.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from western Mosul.