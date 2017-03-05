The White House on Sunday requested that the US Congress examine whether the Obama administration abused its executive "investigative authority" during the 2016 US election campaign.

The request is part of the ongoing congressional probe into Russia's influence on the presidential election.

The move came a day after President Donald Trump alleged that then-president Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of the phones in Trump Tower in New York, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters.

Trump provided no evidence to back up his claims.

Democrats accused Trump of trying to distract from the controversy about possible ties to Russia. His administration has come under pressure from FBI and congressional investigations into contacts between members of his campaign team and Russian officials.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions bowed out last week of any probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election after it emerged he met last year with Russia's ambassador while serving as a Trump campaign advisor. Sessions maintained he did nothing wrong by lying about the meetings during his congressional confirmation hearing.

Hours after Trump released several unsubstantiated statements on Saturday outlining his accusations, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis denied the allegations as "simply false," saying the former president never ordered surveillance on any US citizen.

"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Lewis said.