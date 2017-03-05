German authorities withdrew permission for two meetings in German cities last week that were part of the Turkish government's campaign to win the Turkish community's support for next month's referendum on the constitution in Turkey.

Germany is home to an estimated three million Turks.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with his German counterpart next week to discuss tensions between the two countries.

Germany claims that the cancelled meeting was a local government decision and not a federal one.