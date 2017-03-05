TÜRKİYE
Erdogan compares Germany's actions to those of ‘Nazi period'
The statement comes in reaction to two German towns' cancellation of resident Turks' meetings in support of President Erdogan ahead of April's referendum.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Meeting of Women and Democracy Event organised by KADEM (Women and Democracy Association) at Abdi Ipekci Arena in Istanbul, Turkey on March 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 5, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday likened German actions to stop the meetings of resident Turks with those of the Nazi period. The meetings were to be addressed by Turkish ministers.

"Germany, you have no relation whatsoever to democracy and you should know that your current actions are no different to those of the Nazi period," Erdogan said while addressing a rally in Istanbul.

When we say that, they get disturbed. Why are you disturbed?

German authorities withdrew permission for two meetings in German cities last week that were part of the Turkish government's campaign to win the Turkish community's support for next month's referendum on the constitution in Turkey.

Germany is home to an estimated three million Turks.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with his German counterpart next week to discuss tensions between the two countries.

Germany claims that the cancelled meeting was a local government decision and not a federal one.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
