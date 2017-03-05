The pilot of a Syrian jet that crashed in the southernmost Turkish province of Hatay was found alive early on Sunday, and authorities discovered the wreckage of the aircraft as well, reports said.

The pilot, a Syrian national who has not been named, was found exhausted after a nine-hour search and quickly rushed to Hatay State Hospital, said security sources speaking anonymously.

The jet crashed on Saturday near the village of Yaylacik.

"We think the plane belongs to Syria," Hatay Governor Erdal Ata said.

A search and rescue team combing the area found the wreckage but the jet's cockpit was empty, Ata said.

The governor noted that the situation was not a border violation, and that the jet had not been engaged on the Turkish side.

Eyewitness Suphan Polat said that he saw the jet "sink like an arrow into the ground."

"There were three fires. The trees had been razed. Ammunition from the jet was lying on the ground, while the cockpit was a little off to the side. We were looking for any injured people but were afraid to go near it in case it blew up," Polat said.

The Syrian opposition rebels on Saturday claimed to have shot down a regime fighter jet.

TRT World'sAbubakr Al Shamahi has more details from Gaziantep.