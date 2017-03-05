A spokesman for former US president Barack Obama on Saturday denied President Donald Trump's allegation that Obama ordered a wiretap of him last October.

Obama spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said the former president never ordered surveillance on any US citizen.

Earlier, Trump used his Twitter account to release a series of tweets, accusing Obama of ordering a wiretap of Trump Tower just before the presidential elections last year.

But Trump provided no evidence for his claims.

One of his tweets read, "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"