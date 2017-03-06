Ukraine urged the United Nations's top court on Monday to help bring stability to its war-torn east and order Russia to stop funding and equipping pro-Russian separatists.

The International Court of Justice is holding four-day hearings in a case brought against Russian by Ukraine, arguing Moscow is violating the Terrorism Financing Convention.

"Today I stand before the court to ask for the protection of the basic human rights of the Ukrainian people," Kiev's deputy foreign minister Olena Zerkal told the court in The Hague.

"Thousands of innocent Ukrainians have already suffered deadly attacks," she said.

Russia's deputies did not comment after the three-hour hearing, but a large delegation is present in The Hague.

Nearly three years of conflict have claimed about 10,000 lives in eastern Ukraine -- and led to Russia's seizure of Ukraine's southern peninsula of Crimea in 2014 -- pushing ties between Moscow and the West to their lowest point since the Cold War.