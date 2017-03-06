South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, the special prosecutor's office said on Monday, as it wound up its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal.

The bribes were aimed at cementing Samsung Chief Jay Y Lee's control of the conglomerate, said special prosecutor Park Young-soo.

"Samsung Group vice chairman Lee Jae-yong colluded with others, including the corporate strategy office chief Choi Gee-sung, to bribe the president and Choi Soon-sil with an aim to receive support for his succession by embezzling corporate funds," the special prosecutor told a televised news conference, using the Samsung chief's Korean name.

The conclusion paves the way for state prosecutors to investigate Park if she is removed from office by the Constitutional Court which is reviewing her impeachment in December, 2016.

TRT World spoke with journalist Joseph Kim, who has more on the issue from Seoul.

Park's lawyer and Samsung deny charges

Park's lawyer on Monday said that the special prosecutor's charge against the president was "an absurd fiction, far from truth."