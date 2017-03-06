WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea prosecutor says president was in on bribery
A special prosecutor says President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to take bribes from Samsung Group. The accusation could pave the way for Park's prosecution if the Constitutional Court upholds her impeachment.
S Korea prosecutor says president was in on bribery
South Korean President Park Geun-hye was impeached by parliament in December over allegations of influence-peddling. The Constitutional Court is expected to rule this month on whether to uphold the impeachment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, the special prosecutor's office said on Monday, as it wound up its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal.

The bribes were aimed at cementing Samsung Chief Jay Y Lee's control of the conglomerate, said special prosecutor Park Young-soo.

"Samsung Group vice chairman Lee Jae-yong colluded with others, including the corporate strategy office chief Choi Gee-sung, to bribe the president and Choi Soon-sil with an aim to receive support for his succession by embezzling corporate funds," the special prosecutor told a televised news conference, using the Samsung chief's Korean name.

The conclusion paves the way for state prosecutors to investigate Park if she is removed from office by the Constitutional Court which is reviewing her impeachment in December, 2016.

TRT World spoke with journalist Joseph Kim, who has more on the issue from Seoul.

Park's lawyer and Samsung deny charges

Park's lawyer on Monday said that the special prosecutor's charge against the president was "an absurd fiction, far from truth."

Recommended

She did not receive illicit favours from Samsung, her lawyer added.

The Samsung group also denied the charge, saying, "Future court proceedings will reveal the truth."

The group, South Korea biggest conglomerate, reiterated that it did not pay bribes or make improper requests seeking favours.

Samsung Chief Jay Y Lee and four other executives were last week charged with bribery and embezzlement over the corruption scandal.

Court to rule on Park's impeachment this month

South Korea's parliament impeached Park in December over accusations that she had colluded with her long-time friend Choi to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule this month on whether to uphold the impeachment.

Should it so do, Park will become the country's first democratically elected president to be removed from office.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions