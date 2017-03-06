BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
The deal will make Groupe PSA the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
Carlos Tavares (L), Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker Groupe PSA, shakes hands with Mary Barra, chairwoman and CEO of General Motors, before a news conference in Paris, France, March 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

French carmaker Groupe PSA on Monday announced the acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands for €2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).

The move will make the owner of Peugeot and Citroen the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.

Groupe PSA said it was also buying GM Europe's financial operations for €900 million, taking the total value of the deal to €2.2 billion.

The takeover includes six assembly plants and five component-making facilities, and some 40,000 employees.

The French giant's shares rose more than three percent, trading at €19.67 on the Paris stock exchange early Monday, after news of the deal broke.

Recommended

Groupe PSA boss Carlos Tavares said the firm was "deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround."

Founded in 1862, Opel in recent years booked repeated losses, costing Detroit-based GM around $15 billion since 2000.

Opel operates some 10 factories spread across six European countries, and had 35,600 employees at the end of 2015, with 18,250 of them in Germany.

Vauxhall employs around 5,000 people in Britain.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme