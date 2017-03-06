An emergency meeting of the French conservative party's leadership unanimously backed Francois Fillon as candidate for the presidential election, a senior party official said on Monday.

The leader of the conservative The Republicans' party, Bernard Accoyer, confirmed the deal, saying the party had reunited and was re-launching Fillon's campaign.

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe had earlier on Monday ruled out replacing scandal-hit Fillon in the coming presidential election but offered no alternative candidates.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more details.