US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new executive order renewing a ban on travel to the United States by citizens of six Muslim-majority countries, a statement from the White House said.

The new order is a revised version of an entry ban that President Trump signed in January, which was blocked by a federal court after it triggered protests and interrupted immigration and travel worldwide.

The White House said Trump signed the order, which temporarily freezes new visas for Syrians, Iranians, Libyans, Somalis, Yemenis and Sudanese citizens, behind closed doors this morning.

Iraq was removed from the list of countries targeted in the new order.

Iraq was taken off the list of targeted countries because the Iraqi government had imposed new vetting procedures, a White House official said earlier.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Washington.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the new order would take effect on March 16. The delay aims to limit the disruption created by the original Jan. 27 order before a US judge suspended it on Feb. 3.

"It is the president's solemn duty to protect the American people," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters after Trump signed the new order.

"As threats to our security continue to evolve and change, common sense dictates that we continually re-evaluate and reassess the systems we rely upon to protect our country."