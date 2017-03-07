US-backed Iraqi security forces took control of Mosul's main government building and its central bank from Daesh, an Iraqi military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Recapturing these sites is symbolic in driving Daesh out of Mosul, the terrorist group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

Security forces stormed the Nineveh governor's building and the surrounding government complex in an overnight operation, spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi said.

"Our forces killed many from Daesh," the spokesman said.

The central bank in Mosul was used by Daesh as its main court of justice. The court was known for delivering harsh sentences, including stonings, throwing people off building roofs and chopping off hands, reflecting Daesh's ideology.

Mosul's main museum, which was damaged and looted by the militants, was also retaken during the operation.

Even though the buildings were destroyed, recapturing these sites could aid the advance of the US and Iran-backed Iraqi-led coalition on the militants still holding the nearby old city centre.