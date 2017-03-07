Trump signed the revamped executive order on Monday, weeks after the previous one was blocked by federal courts on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

That travel ban also created a mess at international airports, and left thousands of legal US residents uncertain about their futures in the country.

The revised travel ban apparently addresses all legal misgivings; and the Trump administration is so confident the executive order would stand that a White House official said they wanted it to have its "own moment."

Is it really a "new" ban?

It's not exactly an overhaul, just slightly different and it comes into effect on March 16.

It can still be termed a "Muslim ban" as all the countries that would be affected by this executive order have a Muslim-majority.

The only difference is that instead of seven, there are only six countries on the list: Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Iraq has been excluded.

Why just Iraq?

"Iraq is an important ally in the fight to defeat ISIS, with their brave soldiers fighting in close coordination with America's men and women in uniform," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson said the Iraqi government would be implementing "multiple security measures to prevent those with criminal or terroristic intent from reaching the United States."

He did not go into details about the measures.

Iraq lobbied intensively to get itself off the travel ban list, CNN reported. The Iraqi foreign ministry expressed its "deep satisfaction" with the new order.

What about dual nationals?