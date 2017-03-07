WORLD
Families speak of loved ones killed in Trump's first raid in Yemen
The controversial ground action in the Yemeni village of Yakla was meant to target Al Qaeda. Instead, it killed 25 civilians, including children, as well as one US Navy SEAL.
Residents inspect a house that was damaged during a January 29, 2017 US raid on the tiny village of Yakla, in central Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

The operation in Yakla village on January 29 was the first US military raid authorised by US President Donald Trump in Yemen.

During his congressional address, Trump called it a "highly successful raid" which generated valuable intelligence.

It is still unclear how useful, if at all, any of the intelligence gathered is.

American special forces in Apache helicopters killed 14 militants and also lost one US Navy SEAL during the operation, the US military confirmed later.

The US military was forced to destroy a $75 million aircraft.

The operation also resulted in the death of at least 25 civilians, including many children.

TRT World 's Mikaela Barwick visited Yakla village where she spoke to survivors.

SOURCE:TRT World
