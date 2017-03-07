Health workers in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with more than 180 million people, have embarked on a nationwide strike as they demand an increase in pay and better working conditions.

The government wants health workers to call off the strike until it can be in a position to allocate resources to meet all their demands.

"The government is not insensitive to their demand and the government is meeting them from time to time but the funds are not there. There's increment of salaries, training for resident doctors, there are so many things, everyone is demanding," said Health Department spokesperson, Tayo Haastrup.

Many health workers say they have not received their full wages in more than six months.